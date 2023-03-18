Najam Sethi wants PSL 9 matches to be played in USA too

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) head of management committee Najam Sethi said in a press conference on Saturday that PCB would want to host PSL nine matches in United States of America (USA) as well.

Najam Sethi said that PCB can host PSL anywhere in the world after hosting the PSL 8 in four different cities, although it was not very easy.

He also took a dig at former Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja when he said that there was no need to import the pitches and pitch curators in Pakistan were good enough to prepare great pitches.

Najam Sethi claimed that pitches in PSL 8 were great and competitive matches were played, which was enjoyed by everyone.

The head of PCB said that PSL was giving job opportunities and business to many people, just like Qatar invested billions to host Football World Cup.

He added that Pakistan’s government does not want the cricket to be affected and he hoped that fans would also be allowed to travel to India if Pakistani team goes to play.

About the people getting irritated by the traffic and security of teams, he said that they had asked government to lease hotels around the stadium so that teams do not have to travel much.

Najam Sethi also talked about Mickey Arthur’s appointment, and said the deal was in final stage.