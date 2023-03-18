Punjab IGP stands by Zaman Park operations, says legal action fulfilled

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Saturday defending the operation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s residence said legal action was carried out under the court order.

Addressing a presser flanked by Punjab caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir, IGP said the search warrants against miscreants who were involved in throwing petrol bombs on police vehicles were obtained this afternoon, while the issue of the search warrant was also discussed with the PTI leadership.

He went on to say that during the search operation petrol bomb material and arms were recovered from Zaman Park.

The Punjab IGP added said that the arrested workers will be produced in the ATC court, adding “I assure you that there will be no abuse against the arrested persons, no innocent person has been arrested, we believe in the political process, today.”