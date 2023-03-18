WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu

The meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is enhancing its user experience by introducing a new redesigned chat attachment menu for its Android beta users.

Although the redesigned menu is currently only available to Android beta users, it is expected to roll out to all users, WABetaInfo reported.

This latest development is part of the app’s ongoing efforts to offer its users the best possible experience.

The platform has been testing this feature for quite some time now.

The new design is expected to be more in line with the current design trends and will make it easier for users to navigate through the different options available.

The menu will also have a more modern and minimalistic design, making it look much cleaner and visually appealing.

In the meantime, it was reported that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

In addition to this the instant messaging app is also working on limiting polls to only one choice on Android beta as it is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer.

WhatsApp has always been known for its user-friendly interface and innovative features. With this new chat attachment menu, the app is taking another step towards providing its users with the best possible experience.