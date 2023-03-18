Rana Sanaullah says no-go zone of Lahore cleared

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the no-go area in Lahore has been cleared while maintaining that the police did not enter the residential area of Zaman Park.

While talking to SAMAA TV, the interior minister said that Zaman Park had become a ‘no-go zone’ which has now been cleared by the police.

He added that the residents were facing difficulties due to encroachments around the former premier’s residence.

He said that the Punjab police inspector general (IG) will soon hold a presser to lay bare everything.

Sanaullah claimed that the police conducted an operation against ‘miscreants’ who opened fire on the unarmed personnel.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan was not ready to sit with opponents and the mindset he possessed was in front of everyone.

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the operation was carried out against the people involved in the assault on policemen.

He went on to claim that firing was done on the police from inside Zaman Park and firebombs were also thrown from the other side of the residence’s boundary wall.

Further, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a contempt of court petition against the police operation at Zaman Park.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has instructed the party’s legal team to prepare the petition.