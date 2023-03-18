Lawyers’ Protection Bill 2023 gets cabinet nod

Federal Cabinet approved the lawyers’ Protection Bill-2023 to be presented in parliament for the protection of legal practitioners.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the Federal Cabinet held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of lawyers in the country’s constitutional evolution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a support price of 8500 rupees per forty kilograms of cotton has been approved to make the crop profitable for farmers.

The Prime Minister also directed to ensure the security of deposits of SME Bank customers. He said special care should be taken to return customers’ deposits during winding down.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to 15 bilateral and two multi-lateral MoUs of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The forum also gave approval to the formation of an inquiry committee under the Extradition Act 1972 for the extradition of Muhammad Wasim Aslam son of Muhammad Aslam to Saudi Arabia.

The Federal Cabinet approved the reconstitution of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Representation of the Sikh community from all provinces has been ensured in the 13-member committee.