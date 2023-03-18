Rizwan eyes to basket another PSL trophy

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Despite some initial concerns over the team’s bowling, Rizwan said that the players had worked hard and demonstrated excellent results.

The right-handed batter stressed that the team never focused on big names, but rather on players.

Hoping to retain the PSL trophy, Rizwan praised Multan Sultans combination, passion and championship mettle.

“We will try to play a good game and give our best effort,” said wicket-keeper.

He expressed discontentment that Imad Butt did not get a chance to play, despite being one of the best players of the squad.

“Imad Butt is a very good player, and I apologize for not giving him a chance,” he said.

Overall, Rizwan’s talk with SAMAA TV highlighted the strong teamwork and dedication of the Multan Sultans players, as well as their determination to win the PSL 8 trophy.

Rizwan, the only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, led the Multan Sultans to victory in the Pakistan Super League 2021.

The national star played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League from 2016 to 2017, for Karachi Kings from 2018 to 2020, and currently captains Multan Sultans.