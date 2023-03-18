Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Goksun

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake Saturday hit central Türkiye at a depth of 6 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to details, the quake hit 6 km South-West of the Goksun district at around 10:44 am (UTC 05:30).

The epicenter of the earthquake was, reportedly, at 37.974°N and 36.448°E respectively.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Turkey is still grappling with the aftermath of the massive earthquake that rocked the country and Syria in the first week of February.

The earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck Southern Turkey in the wee hours of 6 February (4.17 a.m.), with its epicentre located in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.

The quake had a widespread impact, affecting several neighboring provinces including Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig, and Adana.