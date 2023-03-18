Is your smartphone at risk? Hackers could take control if you don’t do this!

Hackers can take control of your smartphone with just your phone number!

Your smartphone is your gateway to the world. You use it to stay in touch with loved ones, manage finances, and even order food.

But did you know that if you don’t update your phone’s security, hackers can take control of it? That’s right.

Google’s Project Zero head Tim Willis said the in-house security researchers has revealed that some smartphones are vulnerable to attacks that can give an attacker full control over your smartphone without you even realizing it.

Google’s bug-hunting team, Project Zero, identified eighteen security vulnerabilities affecting Exynos modems.

Four of these vulnerabilities enable remote code execution with just your phone number, which means that attackers can take over your phone without physically accessing it.

The affected devices include some models from Samsung, Vivo, and Google’s Pixel 6 series. Even vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset are at risk.

The good news is that Google has already fixed this bug in the March security update.

However, if you haven’t updated your phone yet, you should disable VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling.

If you’re waiting for an update, make sure to keep an eye out for it and update as soon as it becomes available.

Don’t wait for attackers to take control of your phone – take action now to keep your personal information safe and secure.