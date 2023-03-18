Watch Live
Sheikh Rashid’s freedom hangs in balance as Murree court reserves verdict in bail cancellation plea

Public prosecutor filed appeal to cancel Rashid’s bail
Samaa Web Desk Mar 18, 2023
A local court of Murree on Saturday reserved its verdict on the bail cancellation plea against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former minister Sheikh Rashid.

The public prosecutor filed an appeal to cancel Rashid’s bail.

Rashid appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Nadeem to attend the proceeding.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties.

Notably, on February 16, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and ordered his release in the case pertaining to accusing former president Asif Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate former premier Imran Khan.

