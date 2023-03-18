PM Shehbaz commends Aleem Dar for his meritorious services

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket and said Pakistan was proud of him.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said Pakistan thanked umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he stepped down from the ‘ICC Elite Panel of Umpires’.

“His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him!” he added in a tweet.

The record-holding 54-year-old Dar had officiated in 435 men’s tests, ODISs and T20s including four world cup finals to his cap.

Earlier on Friday, Aleem Dar stepped down from the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires after officiating record matches in his long career.

Aleem Dar is an internationally acclaimed umpire, having officiated 435 men’s international matches in his long and distinguished career. He made his international debut in 2000 and was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires two years later. His sound decision-making quickly saw him rise up the ranks, and in 2004, he became the first Pakistani to be appointed to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Dar has officiated some of the major international matches, including the 2006 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy final, the 2007 and 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup finals, and the 2010 and 2012 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finals. After a long and successful career, Dar has decided to step down from the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires.