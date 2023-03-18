Several injured as PTI motorcade meets accident

To press possible mayhem ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance before an Islamabad court, the administration has stationed prisoner vans outside the judicial complex.

At least three prisoner vans have been stationed outside the complex as the former prime minister is all set to appear before the court.

Further, the internet service on the premises of the judicial complex has been partially suspended.

The roads leading to the court have also been blocked by containers to stop the motorcade accompanying Imran Khan to the court.

Four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested by Islamabad Police on violation of Section 144.

The vehicles in the motorcade of the former premier met an accident near Kallar Kahar.

Several vehicles ramped into each other after one of the vehicles overturned near Hafizabad. However, Imran Khan was not hurt as his vehicle remained safe in the accident.

Security beefed up in Lahore

Apart from the federal capital, the Lahore administration has also beefed up security on Mall Road.

The preemptive security measures have been taken ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance before court.

The main artery of the city has been closed for traffic.

At least four prisoner vans could be witnessed on Mall Road with fresh contingents of Anti-Riot Force deployed to handle the untoward situation.