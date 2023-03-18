Imran Khan sets off for Islamabad to appear in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and deposed premier Imran Khan left for Islamabad to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case in the Judicial Complex today.

The PTI chief will appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declaration.

The former prime minister’s entourage is set to arrive at the capital city by way of the motorway. Subsequently, the hearing of the Toshakhana case has been changed from the district and sessions court to the Judicial Complex, with the Chief Commissioner Office issuing a notice for the transfer.

Section 144 imposed in capital

On the other hand, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson took to Twitter and issued a statement stating that Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital.

While private companies, security guards, and individuals have been prohibited from carrying weapons, home the spokesperson said, asking the citizens to carry necessary documents — including car ownership — while traveling.

Situation at Zaman Park

Videos released by PTI’s official Twitter account show an influx of PTI supporters gathering at Zaman Park to follow Imran Khan’s motorcade to Islamabad. PTI leaders have also arrived at the PTI leader’s residence, with security teams offering prayers before they set off.

Uncovering Toshakhana Case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Mr Khan, 70, for allegedly hiding details of the gifts he kept from the Toshakhana - the treasury where presents are stored that were given to government officials from foreign officials.

This case is known as the Toshakhana reference case. Mr Khan is said to have earned $36 million by selling three watches given to him as a gift.

He is accused of not depositing those gifts in the treasury, which is a breach of the rule that a Prime Minister in Pakistan is only allowed to keep the gifts after paying a certain amount. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) blocked the arrest warrants that were issued against Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.