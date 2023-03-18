Crowded judicial complex impedes Imran Khan’s attendance in Toshakhana case hearing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and deposed premier Imran Khan and his convoy reached the federal capital to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case in the judicial complex.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who was hearing the case, decided to mark Imran Khan’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

The Islamabad court commenced the proceeding of the Toshakhana criminal case at 4pm. However, Imran Khan was still on his way.

Imran’s counsel apprised the court that the ex-premier was on the gate of the complex following which the proceeding was briefly adjourned.

Judge said that they would wait for Imran Khan.

Srinagar Highway

There was chaos on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad as the police used force against PTI workers who were accompanying Imran Khan’s motorcade en route to the Islamabad court.

According to reports, the police resorted to shelling, which led to a chaotic situation on the highway.

While talking to SAMAA TV, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir said that the PTI workers pelted stones at the police, set a police picket on fire as well as fired tear gas shells at the personnel.

IGP claimed that several policemen were injured due to stone pelting by PTI activists.

He urged the PTI workers to remain calm while assuring that the police were unarmed.

He said that the police were unable to establish contact with the former premier despite the message was conveyed through his party’s chief of staff.

Nasir added that they just wanted Imran Khan to appear before the court within the stipulated time.

He asserted that Imran Khan was stopping deliberately after regular intervals, adding that he was only two minutes away from the judicial complex.

Toshakhana case

The PTI chief was set to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to attend a proceeding on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets’ declaration.

The former prime minister’s entourage is set to arrive at the capital city by way of the motorway. Subsequently, the hearing of the Toshakhana case has been changed from the district and sessions court to the Judicial Complex, with the Chief Commissioner Office issuing a notice for the transfer.

Zaman Park under siege again

Lahore Police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, leaving several policemen and PTI activists injured during the clash.

Notably, the operation was carried out at a time when Imran Khan is away attending a hearing in an Islamabad court.

More than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted after previous unsuccessful rounds at the location to arrest Imran Khan.

The police have removed camps set up outside Imran Khan’s residence using cranes.

PTI activists confronted the police as it removed impediments leading to Imran’s residence.

The activists pelted stones at the security personnel and beat them up with batons, leaving at least three policemen injured who were shifted to Services Hospital.

The police retaliated with baton-charge and managed to break through the gate of Zaman Park and gain entry into the premises.

‘Govt intends to arrest me under London plan’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan responded to the ‘attack’ on his residence saying that the police action was taken when his wife - Bushra Bibi - was alone at home.

In a series of tweets, the former premier claimed that the operation was part of the London Plan to ensure absconder Nawaz Sharif comes into power which he termed as quid pro quo for acquiescing to a crucial appointment.

PTI motorcade meets accident

The vehicles in the motorcade of the former premier met an accident near Kallar Kahar.

Several vehicles ramped into each other after one of the vehicles overturned near Hafizabad. However, Imran Khan was not hurt as his vehicle remained safe in the accident.

Section 144 imposed in capital

On the other hand, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson took to Twitter and issued a statement stating that Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital.

While private companies, security guards, and individuals have been prohibited from carrying weapons, home the spokesperson said, asking the citizens to carry necessary documents — including car ownership — while traveling.

PTI activists arrested on violation of Section 144

To press possible mayhem ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance before an Islamabad court, the administration has stationed prisoner vans outside the judicial complex.

At least three prisoner vans have been stationed outside the complex as the former prime minister is all set to appear before the court.

Further, the internet service on the premises of the judicial complex has been partially suspended.

The roads leading to the court have also been blocked by containers to stop the motorcade accompanying Imran Khan to the court.

Four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested by Islamabad Police on violation of Section 144.

Uncovering Toshakhana Case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Mr Khan, 70, for allegedly hiding details of the gifts he kept from the Toshakhana - the treasury where presents are stored that were given to government officials from foreign officials.

This case is known as the Toshakhana reference case. Mr Khan is said to have earned $36 million by selling three watches given to him as a gift.

He is accused of not depositing those gifts in the treasury, which is a breach of the rule that a Prime Minister in Pakistan is only allowed to keep the gifts after paying a certain amount. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) blocked the arrest warrants that were issued against Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.