Bank employee resigns by writing a hilarious letter

Recently, a letter from a bank employee went viral on the internet for resigning in a funny way. It was an old letter but just caught the spotlight when someone posted the picture of the letter online, once again.

The letter was addressed to the manager of the employer, and mentioned the subject as “Job Resignation.” He respectfully addressed his senior by calling him “Sir.” Later on, he quoted Dr Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He wrote, “Ae tair-e-Lahooti uss rizq se maut achi, Jis rizq se aati ho parvaaz main kotahi.”

He closed the letter by ending remarks, “Good Bye.” His senior accepted it and signed it by mentioning the date. Netizens shared it with interesting captions and posted hilarious comments as well.