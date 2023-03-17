India ready for Transit Trade Agreement with Pakistan: Charge d’Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar

India Embassy in Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Dr. M. Suresh Kumar on Friday addressing a meeting at Lahore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (LCCI) said that India is ready for a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and India are neighbors forever and pinned hopes that relations between both countries will be improved.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Deputy High Commissioner, said trade with Pakistan has never stopped.

Addressing a meeting held at the LCCI, Dr Suresh Kumar said that trade through third countries has always been harmful for both countries.

Indian diplomate said India is issuing visas in other categories of sport while cricket is above politics.

He said India has opened the tourists visas as well.

He said 25,000 family visit visas are being issued per month while medical visas are being issued within three days.

Quoting an example of onions, the Indian diplomat said he felt buy expensive onions in Pakistan.