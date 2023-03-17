TikToker Ali Hyderabadi gets hitched in an auspicious ceremony

TikToker Ali Hyderabadi is the most recent celebrity to get married among others. He married Zainab Ali who’s a TikToker as well, and the two of them shared moments from their special day with their followers by posting pictures on Instagram.

Ali and Zainab both decided on stunning white and gold colour schemes for their Nikkah ceremony. The bride was dressed in a white and gold gharara with a traditional net dupatta in red covering her head and face making it a veil, while Ali wore an ivory and white sherwani.

The couple seemed to be very joyous and happy with each other while posing for the photo shoot. The adorable video clips of their nikkah and them entering their new house have made rounds on social media lately.