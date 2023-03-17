ICT admin shifts court’s venue for Imran’s Toshakhana case hearing

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration has notified and changed the ‘venue of the court’ from F8-Kechery to Judicial Complex-11 for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Toshakahana case.

Imran Khan will appear before Islamabad court on Saturday. The ICT Police has also decided to appoint Chief Security Officer for Imran’s security.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner shifted the courtroom from F8-Kechery judicial complex from the using administrative and judicial powers.

According to the notification, the Toshakahana case against Imran Khan will be heard in Court Number-1 of Judicial Complex-11.

The notification stated that the place of hearing of the case has been transferred for one time.

Read Also: Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrants

It is pertinent to note that PTI leader Shibli Faraz met with Islamabad Police on security concerns of PTI supremo Imran Khan and had demanded to shift the F8 courts to the judicial complex.

Read Also: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in all 9 FIRs including terrorism cases

Section-144 imposes in Islamabad: ICT Police

Islamabad Police spokesman said section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and private security guard or any person are prohibited from carrying weapons.

Police spokesperson asked citizens to keep their vehicle ownership proof with them while driving and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary movement towards G-11 and G-10.

He asked people to carry CNICs and cooperation with police.

Sharjeel Memon slams Imran

Sindh spokesperson and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memons said first time in the history for ‘Anokha Ladlaa Imran Niazi’ court’s location is being changed because of his convenience.

“I will request the authorities kindly start home service for him. Honourable judges can go to Zaman Park and provide proper home service. #ImranAboveTheLaw,” he commented.