PPP demands extension in digital census date

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Friday demanded the federal government to extend the date of digital census.

PPP leader Nazar Khuhrosaid that millions of people are homeless due to floods in various cities of Sindh and homeless people should be counted.

He reiterated Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah demand and said if PPP concerns regarding the census would not be removed then results will never be accepted.

PPP leaders along with delegations of other political parties addressed a multi-party conference held in a local hotel in Karachi.

Delegations of various parties including Muslim League-N, JUI, Jamaat-e-Islami, ANP, JUP, Sindh Progressive Party, AGP participated in the conference.

Speaking to the media at the end of the conference, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that no data related to the census is being shared with PPP and there are numerous concerns over the digital census.

The delegations of MQM, GDA and PTI did not participate in the multi-party conference.