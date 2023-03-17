Aima Baig slams magazine for wrong portrayal of her statement

Pakistani singer Aima Baig demanded an apology from an online celebrity publication for misrepresenting her statement and gave them a piece of advice on the value of fact-checking before posting stories.

Aima Baig has faced a lot of backlash in the past few days, especially after her performance in Dubai. An article published by an online magazine stated that Ms Baig had admitted to having a crush on her seven years older brother.

While sharing a screenshot of the news article published by the online magazine, Aima condemned their shameful act and wrote on her Instagram story, “Usually I don’t come forward to clarify my statement but this post caught my attention when my publicist sent this post.” She added, “I am utterly disgusted by this yellow journalism by the magazine. What creepy shameless, idealogy they r sharing across. I don’t know if they are spreading some shameless agenda but at least don’t make me a part of this.”

The “Pyaar Hua Tha” singer lashed out at the magazine administration demanding an apology, “I demand a public apology for such a heinous and vile accusation on me, and erase all these unwanted, peevish posts about this unprofitable and absurd news.”

Baig also mentioned below the post that she had never stated anything like that.

In addition to this, Baig tweeted a link to an interview to clarify the mistake, in which she said that when she was ten years old, her crush was actually her older brother’s closest friend.

Earlier, the melodious singer gave Pakistan’s music industry many hit tracks, she was also the vocalist for PSL 6 and 7 anthems, alongside Naseebo Lal and Atif Aslam respectively.