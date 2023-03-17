ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine

The International Criminal Court on Friday announced it had issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based ICC said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

UN working at ‘all levels’ for Ukraine grain deal extension

Discussions are ongoing at “all levels” to ensure a Ukrainian grain exports deal aimed at easing the global food crisis is extended beyond Saturday’s expiry date, the United Nations said Friday.

Russia and Ukraine are in disagreement about the duration of an extension to the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allows for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports.

“The agreement foresees the renewal for 120 days. There are discussions ongoing and we’re not going to speculate on what is going to happen,” UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a press conference.

“We are engaged at all levels,” she said, pointing out that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was part of the discussions.

“This is the secretary-general’s initiative but there are also other high-level officials in the UN that are involved. Everybody is mobilised on this important issue.

“We are all committed to these discussions and to ensure the integrity and continuity of this agreement.”

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has eased the global food crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain producers.

Ukraine saw its Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the deal, signed last July, allowed for the safe passage of critical grain exports.

The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey was extended in November for a further 120 days, until March 18.

But citing concerns that a parallel agreement on Russian food and fertiliser exports was not being respected, Moscow proposed just a 60-day extension.

More than 29.1 million tonnes of grain have left Ukraine ports since July.

On the other hand, a very small part of the 260,000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser stored in European ports has been released.