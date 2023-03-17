SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin on golden jubilee of Senate

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued a Commemorative Coin of Rs50 through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation, to marks the Golden Jubilee of the Senate.

Senate of Pakistan or Aiwan-e-Bala Pakistan, constitutionally House of the Federation, is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament of Pakistan.

The Senate of Pakistan, having equal representatives from all provinces of Pakistan, is a permanent House, symbolizing a process of continuity in the national affairs.

The coin is in round shape milled with dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25 %).

On the obverse face of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in position is in the centre while along the periphery, on top of the crescent star, the words ‘Islami Jamhuria Pakistan’ are inscribed in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance-2023. The face value of coin in numeral ‘50’ in bold letters and ‘Rupia’ in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the center of the coin, Insignia of the Senate of Pakistan is shown with the artistic numeral wording of 50 on the right hand side.

Along with the periphery on the top of the insignia is inscribed with wording ‘Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee’ in Urdu script. The duration of golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.