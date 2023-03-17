Bushra Ansari wants an ‘Exemplary Death’ for Zahir Jaffer

The famed actor Bushra Ansari on Friday put forth her point of view about Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence as she wants it to be “an exemplary death.”

Recently, taking to Instagram, “Tere Bin” star Bushra Ansari wrote, “I hope this happens but it would have been better if he had met the same fate as [Noor Mukadam]. He should be given an exemplary death.”

She expressed her anger and sorrow about Noor Mukadam’s heinous murder. She posted about it on her official Instagram account saying, “Ab aisa ho he jaye kash.!! magar maza to tab tha k isk bhi tukry karty…phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy…is ko ibrat banana chahiye ta k kisi ko dar to ho …!! Ab yahan Qanooni dao paich samny ajayngy…abhi to abid malhi ..n shanawaz ameer ko bhi kutton ki maut marna chahiye..”

Fans applauded her for expressing her thoughts. Many of them agreed with her statement, one commented, “Agreed some examples are needed.”

Another one quoted, “U are right mam,” and added a sorrowful emoticon to emphasize the emotions.

A netizen also commented, “This animal deserves this,” and added an angry emoji at the end of the comment.

Previously, many celebrities have already been speaking up against Zahir Jaffer, and many have been applauding the court’s decision to the death sentence for Noor Mukadam’s murdered Zahir Jaffer.