PSL Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi set 172 runs target for Lahore Qalandars

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are taking on 2017 PSL winners Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8), as the winner will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars lost their top scorer Fakhar Zaman in the second over as he was bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai for six runs.

Ahsan Hafeez came one down, who was making his PSL debut, smashed Mujeeb ur Rehman for a six in the third over, which was followed by a four and they reached 25 in three overs for the loss of one wicket.

Wahab Riaz gave Peshawar Zalmi the second breakthrough in the fifth over when he dismissed Ahsan Hafeez for 15 runs and Lahore Qalandars lost second wicket for 38 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Saim Ayub showed a positive intent once again as he hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for two fours in the first over and Peshawar scored 10 runs.

Babar Azam also welcomed Zaman Khan with a boundary but he struck on the third ball when he dismissed Saim Ayub.

Muhammad Haris also came and showed aggressive intent by hitting him for a four, as Peshawar reached 19 in two overs.

Babar Azam also kept his amazing form going and added 89 runs for the second wicket partnership with Muhammad Haris.

Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 42 runs off 36 balls whereas Tom Kohler Cadmore was dismissed for a duck.

Muhammad Haris scored a half century and top scored with 85 runs off 54 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Peshawar Zalmi finished with 171 runs in 20 overs, as Aamer Jamal and Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

Earlier

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first. They made one change to the team which defeated Islamabad United, the previous day. Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa was brought in for James Neesham of New Zealand.

On the other hand Lahore Qalandars dropped Hussain Talat and added Ahsan Bhatti in his place.

Teams

Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt.), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 4 Mohammad Haris, 5 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Aamir Jamal, 8 Azmatullah Omarzai, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Mujeeb ur Rahman, 11 Salman Irshad.

Qalandars XI: 1 Mirza Baig, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Abdullah Shafique, 4 Sam Billings (wk), 5 Ahsan Hafeez, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 David Wiese, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Zaman Khan, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt.)