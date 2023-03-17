Maryam urges govt to take action against presence of ‘trained militants’ at Zaman Park

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday demanded action against the alleged presence of “trained militants” at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore resisting his arrest.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Maryam lamenting the deposed premier for using masses and workers as shield said the nation was witnessing the drama created by Imran to avert his arrest and challenged the writ of the state by spreading chaos.

“Workers are being asked by the PTI to throw petrol bombs on police vehicles, while the police from Gilgit Baltistan protecting these goons,” added Maryam.

She went on to say that trained terrorists are in Zaman Park to challenge the writ of the government. “I wanted to tell the government that action should be taken against these miscreants who are here to disturb the peace of the country,” added the PML-N vice president.

“The way they attacked the state and the police, this is an open rebellion against the state, it has been happening since 2014,” said Maryam.

Maryam holds Imran responsible for current economic meltdown

Holding Imran Khan responsible for skyrocketing inflation and financial strain, she said the deposed premier sabotaged the IMF agreement, and now the incumbent government paying the price of his intentional act.

She added that PTI is a military party, not a political party that is carrying out the agenda of civil war with the help of foreign funding.

The PML-N’s vice president Imran Khan was now criticizing the former army chief but he used to praise him in the past suggesting the PTI chief appear in the court.

She slated Imran Khan saying he was criticising the former army chief but he used to praise him in the past suggesting the PTI chief appear in the court.