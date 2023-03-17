Bigg Boss star Sana Khan announces good news

Bollywood actor Sana Khan rose to fame from Bigg Boss season 6, she accepted Islam and left show business.

In a recent interview, Sana revealed that she is expecting a baby in a few months.

The Bigg Boss star expressed that she is very emotional at the time since motherhood is a precious feeling for her. She also said that she is very familiar with the feeling already as she faced many ups and downs in her life.

Earlier in February Ms Khan posted “Umrah” pictures with her husband Anas Saiyad, on Instagram, giving her fans a sign.