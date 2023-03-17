BTS’ Jimin stuns fans with enthralling MV for ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Global sensation BTS’s member Park Jimin Friday dropped the most anticipated single “Set Me Free Pt.2.” from his first solo album FACE, leaving fans swooning as he gives a power-packed performance.

Jimin’s shirtless appearance in the music video, donning a black jacket and pants, left fans wide-eyed as they were able to catch an HD glimpse of the tattoos on his torso.

It is worth noting that the vocalist’s tattoos have always been a subject of fascination for his fans.

“Set Me Free Pt.2”, a hip-hop track, portrays vocalist’s resolution to free himself by overcoming the pain, sorrow, and emptiness hidden deep inside him.

Track’s message is powerfully conveyed through the intense brass and drum lines, with the choir and orchestra adding to its grand atmosphere.

As the repeated lyrics “Set me free” and “finally free” reinforce the core message of ‘freedom,’ which resonates throughout the song.

The music video features Jimin dancing with Rainer Maria Rilke’s German poem “Ich lebe mein leben in wachsenden ringen (I live my life in ever-widening circles)” printed on his chest.

Looking dapper as ever, the KPOP star goes from all-black leather jacket look to a sheer top in the video with a group of background dancers.

The use of camera movements, angles, and lighting in the cinematic production highlights Jimin’s determination to overcome recurring struggles and pain and ultimately liberating himself.

Set to be released on March 24, the upcoming album delves into artist’s story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward.

As soon as the song was dropped, ARMYs—one of world’s largest fandoms— flooded Twitter with compliments.

The upcoming album features six songs and the tracks include collaborative composition credits from longtime producers Pdogg and RM, along with GHSTLOOP and EVAN.