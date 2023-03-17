Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrants

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana reference.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Khan’s plea challenging the order of Islamabad’s district and session court.

The high court said that the former prime minister should be given a chance to appear before the court.

The judge also emphasized that Imran Khan must ensure that his appearance does not cause any disturbance to the peace and order of the court.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court’s Registrar’s Office raised objections against his petition challenging his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

The registrar’s office raised concerns over the unavailability of Imran Khan’s biometric data, which could complicate the hearing of his case.

The office also questioned how the high court could hear the same matter on which it has already made a decision.

The former Prime Minister had filed a petition seeking the suspension of his arrest warrants, which were issued against him.

In the petition filed by Imran Khan, it said, “It is trite low hat purpose of issuance of a non-bailable warrant of arrest is to ensure attendance of the accused and the undertaking has fulfilled the purpose of the warrant. Arrest and detention of the applicant will serve no useful purpose and he will be humiliated just for nothing.”

Earlier, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea for the suspension of his arrest warrant and ordered that his non-bailable arrest warrant would be maintained in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan has repeatedly missed his indictment hearing in the Toshakhana case, causing multiple delays. As a result, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued for him. The PTI party has since requested the Islamabad High Court to suspend the warrant, but the court directed them to go through the trial court as the warrant was deemed lawful.