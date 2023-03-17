Punjab govt, PTI strike deal to bring down heat in Lahore

To put an end to the growing unrest after the law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in relation to the Toshakhana case, the caretaker Punjab government and PTI on Friday reached a deal to de-escalate the tension in the country’s most populous province’s capital Lahore.

In accordance with the agreement, the PTI and the administration have come to a consensus on the Terms of Conditions (ToRs) for organizing rallies, guaranteeing the security of the PTI chief, and other legal matters. Furthermore, the PTI has agreed to cooperate with the administration in the execution of any arrest or search warrants.

PTI has appointed Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as their representatives, with SSP Imran Kishwar representing the police for communication, in order to cooperate with the police in investigating the clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15.

It has also been decided that Imran Khan’s party would hold public gatherings on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI, as per the agreement, will also inform the administration five days prior to holding the rally.

The guidelines for the security of the PTI chief will be implemented, according to the agreement, and the party will present a petition to the relevant authorities for the provision of security.

The agreement will be submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which has halted the operation to arrest Imran Khan till 3pm today.