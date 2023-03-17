Punjab CTD arrests 11 terrorists during IBOs across province

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 11 alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various districts of the province.

The CTD spokesman claimed that the arrested activists were running the affairs of proscribed outfits.

He added 55 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 56 suspected persons were interrogated and 11 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

He said among the arrested terrorists were three members of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi namely Najibullah, Muhammad Tahir, and Abdul Sami, one member of Tehreek Jafaria Muhammad Aftab, four members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan namely Kaleemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zubair, two members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan identified as Muhammad Hussain Muawiya and Muhammad Daniyal and a proclaimed offender Muhammad Zubair.

The spokesman added that 883 grams of explosives, seven detonators, one hand grenade, 14 feet of safety fuse wire, two feet of prima cord, two leaflets of banned organizations, two receipt boxes, 122 stickers, 92 pamphlets, two flags of a banned organization and 35290 rupees in cash have been recovered from the terrorists.

He said the terrorists wanted to target important installations and other religious places.