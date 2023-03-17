LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 FIRs including terrorism cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to PTI supremo Imran Khan in all nine different including six cases of terrorism charges.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) courtroom to seek protective bail in nine FIRs.

The court approved protective bail of Imran Khan of three cases registered in Lahore till March 27. Also, protective bail was granted till March 24 in five different cases of Islamabad courts.

Imran Khan’s lawyer sought 15 days protective bail in terrorism cases.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard four of the nine petitions that had been registered under terrorism charges while single bench Justice Saleem will also hear five different cases against Imran Khan.

A single member bench of LHC comprising Justice Tariq Saleem heard the case of FIR registered in Race Course Police Station and granted Imran Khan protective bail till March 27.

LHC stops Police from any action against IK till March 22

The LHC hearing Zaman Park Operation petition, sought details of all FIRs registered in Punjab against Imran Khan in the next hearing on Tuesday (March 22). The provincial apex court also stopped Police from any action against Imran Khan.

The court also granted permission to Lahore Police to carry out investigation from Imran Khan as per the law.

PTI supporters in a large number gathered at Zaman Park before Khan’s departure to accompany him to court.

Imran thanks court for ‘saving’ him

Imran Khan came to rostrum and said he was grateful to the court that saved him as too many cases were filed against him.

“If I get out of one case, another one is registered against me,” Imran added.

Referring to the Zaman Park operation by the Police and PTI workers clash with the law enforcement agencies, Imran acknowledged that things went out of his hand.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer said Imran Khan’s security guarantee is a fundamental right.

Imran said 94 cases have been registered against him and cases century to complete with another four cases.

To which the LHC judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked that Court will grant bail in the only case whose application came before the court.

Imran’s lawyer said six cases against his client in Islamabad while three registered in Lahore.

Former premier’s lawyer said Imran Khan has applied for protective bail to appear in the concerned court.

Imran Khan after coming on the rostrum and said name of his party is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He claimed he was ready to appear in court on March 18. PTI supremo claimed Police carried out unprecedented attack at his residence.

He alleged Police would have picked him up and took him to Balochistan, same like Shehbaz Gill and Azam Swati.

He claimed authorities wanted to do the same with him.

PTI chief said bringing 5,000 police and rangers to arrest someone had never happened. He alleged Police would not put him into the jail after arresting him.

Earlier this week, PTI workers and Punjab police had a confrontation at Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan, when Lahore Police along with the Islamabad Police tried to arrest him and produce Khan before the court in Toshakhana case. Imran has been facing on charges of selling state gifts without due legal process when he was prime minister.

LHC has banned the entry of irrelevant persons. PTI supremo was summoned by the provincial apex court at 5pm Friday.

Police, lawyers exchange hot words at LHC

Lawyers exchanged hot words with the Lahore Police deployed to maintain law and order at the provincial apex court.

PTI workers also are present inside the LHC, carrying sticks. The LHC has allowed Imran Khan’s vehicle to reach LHC new building.

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhary, Omer Ayub, Asad Umar and others were present inside the LHC courtroom.

Imran Khan returned from LHC amid the judicious PTI workers and leaders who were chanting slogans in favour of their party leader after securing protective bails in all nine FIRs.