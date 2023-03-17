Imran Khan set to appear before LHC today for protective bail

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) today to seek protective bail in multiple cases

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition against the cases that had been registered under terrorism charges while Justice Saleem will also hear the bail pleas as a single bench.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters gathered at Zaman Park before Khan’s departure to accompany him to court.

Earlier this week, PTI workers and Punjab police had a confrontation at the same site when they tried to produce Khan before the court on charges of selling state gifts without due legal process when he was prime minister.

