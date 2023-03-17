Imran Khan is RSS of Pakistan, says Saad Rafique

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly using civilians as human shields against the state institutions, terming the former premier “RSS of Pakistan”.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister stated that former Prime Minister is promoting pressure group politics in the country, comparing him to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an alleged militant organization in India.

Saad stated that Imran Khan is playing games with the nation, dividing it into two separate entities: one for the common man, and another for himself.

“Action is being taken against him [Imran Khan] in accordance with law,” said minister, adding that non-bailable arrest warrants were issued because he failed to appear before the courts.

Mr. Rafique emphasized that despite being summoned by the courts several times, the PTI Chief never complied with the orders.

The Railway minister further added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always fought for the “supremacy of the constitution”.