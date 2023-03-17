Politicians prepare ground for dictatorship, says Law minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Friday politicians should blame themselves for paving the way for dictatorship.

Addressing the third day of the golden jubilee celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Senate, he said the occasion was a very prestigious moment, but the absence of the opposition members was a painful thing.

Tarar said the Senate chairman tried to convince the opposition members, and he also made effort to persuade them in his capacity, but it was their own decision to not attend the special session.

“It would have given a very strong and vibrant message if the opposition members had participated in the special session,” he said.

He added that the previous two sessions, held under the committee of the whole, gave a great opportunity to listen to people from different walks of life and reunite with veteran politicians and former senators.

“The institutions, in order to maintain their ideology, their existence, and their self-accountability, should celebrate such events and, after pondering on their journey, should decide their future course of action,” the law minister said.

He also extended gratitude to the entire Senate staff, under the leadership of the Secretary of the Senate, for managing the house proceedings, issuing invitations for the guests, and the media teams’ efforts for its publication.

The minister thanked all the guests for presenting their suggestions on the floor of the house, including veteran politicians, senators, members of civil society, the business community, lawyers, and bankers.

“It is time for us, the politicians, to think that the country’s economic situation has always remained tumultuous due to unconstitutional intrusions, namely the dictatorial regimes that derailed democracy. We will have to realise that by losing our role and job, we have paved the way for the unconstitutional forces to permeate the system, which should be condemned,” he added.