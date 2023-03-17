President Alvi urges world to mirror China’s practices in addressing issues

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasised the need for mutual cooperation in the world to maintain peace and resolve important issues.

In an interview with FM 98 China Media Group, he said the countries should follow the global approach of China for the resolution of issues of public interest.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is aimed at promoting regional cooperation and investments for the purpose of mutual benefit,” added Mr ALvi

The President said Chinese President Xi Jinping has given China a distinctive identity and also provided guidance about the future of humanity.

Dr Arif Alvi said in the present era, the world needs a steadfast politician like him who is fully aware of bilateral relations and the importance of peace and security in the world.

He appreciated that China played a very positive role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The President said China always supported Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir, where the journey of progress has stopped because of oppression.