Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week on Putin’s invitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Friday.

“At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22,” the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss deepening “strategic cooperation” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next week, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The two leaders “will discuss deepening the exhaustive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China”, including on the international stage, the Kremlin said, adding, “important bilateral documents will be signed.”

On March 11, Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president, capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader in generations.