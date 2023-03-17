LHC resumes hearing on Zaman Park operation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resumed its hearing to decide whether to proceed with the operation in Zaman Park or halt it once again.

The court, on Thursday, stopped police from arresting the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the written order and adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday 11:00 am.

Also read: After court order, police withdraw from Zaman Park, normalcy returns

The order was passed during the hearing of a petition filed by former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry against the police’s operation at Zaman Park.

Justice Sheikh, in his remarks, said he wants peace in the city.

During the hearing, the Punjab IGP told the court that the Islamabad DIG (operations) had a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan, and he sought assistance.

He said they went to Zaman Park to comply with the court order during which 14 of their men were injured.

Also read: LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park ‘operation’ till Thursday 10am

According to rescue sources, he claimed, 59 policemen were in hospitals. “It was decided that none of our officers will be armed,” he added.

It was decided to use tear gas, water cannons, while petrol bombs were dropped on the personnel, the IGP asserted.

Three police vehicles and a Rangers van were also damaged, he said, adding it was then decided to take action against the stone pelters.

Adjourning the hearing, the court directed the police to stay 500 meters away from The Mall, canal bridge, Dharmapura bridge and Sunderdas Road (also known as Thandi sarrak).