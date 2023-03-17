Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Fire collapses roof in Lower Kohistan; kills 10, injures three

Flames were visible through the roof
Samaa Web Desk Mar 17, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

In an unfortunate incident, at least ten people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a massive blaze broke out in a house in Seri Patan area of Lower Kohistan, causing the roof to collapse.

According to details, the incident occurred Thursday night.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

As per officials, 13 people were safely pulled out of the wreckage.

Rescue operation is currently underway as one individual is reportedly still trapped under the debris.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

