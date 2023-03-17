Maryam, Hamza, PTI leaders file nomination papers for Punjab Assembly battle

Prominent political leaders from the PML-N and PTI filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, as the election commission gave two more days to candidates to file their nominations.

PML-N chief organizer and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz filed her nomination for Gujranwala’s PP-63 constituency, as well as Lahore’s PP-158, PP-173 and PP-149.

The local leadership of the PML-N and Maryam’s legal team submitted her documents to the returning officer.

Interior Minister and PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah filed his nomination papers for PP-100 Faisalabad via his counsel Javed Awan.

Hamza Shehbaz is contesting from three constituencies of Lahore, while his cousin Maryam is contesting from four constituencies of Punjab.

In Lahore, 930 candidates filed their nomination papers for 30 constituencies.

PML-N leaders Ataullah Tarar, Imran Nazir and Hina Pervaiz Butt, while PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas and Hammad Azhar submitted their nomination papers for the city’s seats in the provincial assembly.

The ECP will publish the final list of candidates on April 5

Faisalabad

On the last day to submit nomination papers for 21 seats of the provincial assembly from Faisalabad, nomination forms were issued to 1,124 candidates, while 658 submitted documents.

For PP-115, Rana Shehryar – the son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah – submitted his documents, while PTI leader Shahbaz Gill submitted nomination papers for PP-111 and PP-112 Faisalabad.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali has not submitted nomination papers for any constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will release the list of final candidates on Friday (today).

Multan

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on 13 constituencies of Multan. On Thursday, 292 candidates submitted their nomination papers, including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his son Zain Qureshi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Javed Akhtar Ansari and Nadeem Qureshi.

Syed Haider Gilani and Malik Arshad Mahi from the PPP, and Salman Naeem, Rana Shahid Mehmood from the PML-N submitted their nomination papers.

Chiniot

As many as 68 candidates submitted nomination papers for four provincial assembly seats across the Chiniot district.

At least 17 candidates received nomination papers, while 11 submitted them for the PP-93 constituency.

Moreover, 17 candidates submitted their nomination papers for PP-94, 16 for PP-95, 24 for PP-96.

Liaquatpur

For the three seats from Liaquatpur, 50 candidates submitted their nomination papers for PP-255, PP-256 and PP-257.