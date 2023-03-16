Mansha Pasha wants celebrities to peace out

“The only thing Pakistani celebrities seem to like doing is arguing on television,” she said. From comedian Shiekh Qasim’s attack on Sami Khan to the argument between cricketer Younis Khan and Mohib Mirza, Pakistani celebs are always demeaning one another.

Mansha, the “Laal Kabootar” star, has had enough of the drama and gave some wise advice on how to act professionally.

Mansha wrote on Instagram, “To all Pakistani singers, cricketers, hosts, etc. She said, “Learn to respect one another if you want the world to appreciate you, your job, and your country. Take it easy on each other for the love of God!”

From Mansha Pasha’s official Instagram

Mansha Pasha, an actress and TV host from Pakistan, is well recognised. She rose to recognition from her exceptional supporting roles in well-known drama serials such as “Humsafar,” “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” and “Shehr-e-Zaat.”