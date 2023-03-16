Indian legend Raaj Kumar’s daughter claimed she married Shahid Kapoor

At the start of his career, Shahid Kapoor, the star of the Bollywood film was called “Chocolate Boy.” He was so charismatic that even the daughter of a famous Indian actor was powerless to resist falling under his spell.

Shahid Kapoor was first introduced to Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of renowned Indian actor Rajkumar, at a dance studio before beginning his film career. She immediately fell in love with the actor.

Vastavikta began following Shahid Kapoor everywhere after receiving a negative response from him. She did this on film sets and during outdoor shoots. She even bought a house next to Shahid Kapoor’s home and moved in. She informed the locals that she is Shahid Kapoor’s wife.

Vastavikta Pandit, the actress Rajkumar’s daughter, tried her luck in the movie business as well. She started out in the business in 1996, but her first movie ended up being a huge flop, resulting, in the end of her career.