PSL Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi set 184 runs target for Islamabad United

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first, keeping in mind their strong batting line up and ability to chase in the second innings.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a positive start once again, as Babar Azam and Saim Ayub kept their aggressive approach going.

Both added 60 runs inside five overs, but then Saim Ayub was dismissed by Muhammad Wasim Junior after scoring 23 runs off 16 balls.

Babar Azam brought up his fifty off just 28 balls, his sixth 50 plus score in PSL 2023.

Haseebullah Khan was dismissed after scoring 15 runs as Peshawar Zalmi scored 120 runs for the loss of two wickets in 11 overs.

Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 64 runs by Shadab Khan whereas Muhammad Haris went back to pavillion after scoring 34 runs off 17 balls.

Tom Kohler Cadmore played a slow innings and scored 16 runs off 22 balls as Peshawar Zalmi ended with 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Islamabad United batting

Azmatullah Omarzai gave a breakthrough to Peshawar Zalmi in the second over when he dismissed dangerous looking opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 10 runs.