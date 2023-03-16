PM blames ‘disorder created by political opponents’ for IMF deal delay

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the national political leadership to forge unity for addressing the challenges of economic instability and poverty, without letting the situation deteriorate further.

The prime minister, addressing the Senate’s special session marking its golden jubilee celebration, said economic stability without political stability was an unfulfillable dream.

He said by assuming the government in tough economic conditions, the coalition parties had sacrificed their politics for the sake of the state.

He told the session, also attended by the diplomatic corps, that the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was expected to be reached soon, as the country had accepted even the toughest conditions.

The delay in the agreement, he said, was also due to the disorder created by the political opponents.

“A leader is poised to ruin the country, which cannot be allowed. We will not allow it,” he said and clarified that during an attempt to arrest him, the government showed restraint just to avoid any restlessness.

“But it is not possible to put the interest of the state and its 220 million people at stake,” he warned.

Details of agreement with IMF to be made public: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that details of the staff-level agreement with the IMF will be made public.

Speaking in the Senate Committee of the Whole, the minister said once the agreement was signed, it will be uploaded on the website of the Finance Ministry, and nothing will be concealed.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime had signed an agreement with IMF in 2019.

He said he believes in transparency and fiscal discipline in the country.

Responding to the points raised earlier in the committee, he said nobody in Pakistan can compromise on the nuclear and missile assets of the country.

“We are responsible citizens of Pakistan, we represent the people of Pakistan, and we are here to guard the national interest of the country,” he added.

He further said Pakistan was a sovereign nation and nobody in the world had the right to tell us what range of missiles we should have.

PMO clarification

The Prime Minister House (PMO) on Thursday issued an explanation on the information related to Pakistan’s nuclear program circulating on social media.

According to the PMO, Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is a national asset and completely safe.

“There is no pressure on the program. It is completely safe and foolproof,” the PMO statement reads.

“The state of Pakistan is fully protecting its nuclear and missile programs. The objective under which this capability was acquired is being fully achieved,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister Office rejected the efforts made to spread negative impression on print and social media about the recent visit of director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

It said the visit was related to a peaceful nuclear program in Pakistan.