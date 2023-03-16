Priyanka Chopra expresses disappointment over SRK’s comments

In a recent event, Ms Chopra was asked to respond to Shahrukh Khan’s remark, and her response suggests that the actress might see SRK’s position as offensive.

“Comfortable is boring to me,” she declared. “I am confident, not proud. When I enter a set, I am confident in what I am doing. I don’t require administrative approval. I’m ready to work and I’m ready to take auditions. I don’t bring with me the burden of my accomplishment in one nation when I enter another,” she claimed.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a well-known name in Bollywood, shifted to the west years ago. She was given the chance to make her acting debut in the popular show “The Quantico” right away after she moved. She has since then played a significant role in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan just released the box office hit “Pathaan” in India. The release of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood flick “Love Again” is currently getting ready for release.