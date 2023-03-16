Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Priyanka Chopra expresses disappointment over SRK’s comments

Shah Rukh Khan stated that he is at ease in this profession and does not intend to take a chance in Hollywood.
Web desk Mar 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a recent event, Ms Chopra was asked to respond to Shahrukh Khan’s remark, and her response suggests that the actress might see SRK’s position as offensive.

“Comfortable is boring to me,” she declared. “I am confident, not proud. When I enter a set, I am confident in what I am doing. I don’t require administrative approval. I’m ready to work and I’m ready to take auditions. I don’t bring with me the burden of my accomplishment in one nation when I enter another,” she claimed.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a well-known name in Bollywood, shifted to the west years ago. She was given the chance to make her acting debut in the popular show “The Quantico” right away after she moved. She has since then played a significant role in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan just released the box office hit “Pathaan” in India. The release of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood flick “Love Again” is currently getting ready for release.

Bollywood

Entertainment

movie

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div