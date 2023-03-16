PCB reschedules PSL Final to 18 March due to weather

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rescheduled the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to 18 March instead of 19 March, due to bad weather forecast on Sunday.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi announced in the tweet that the day of final was changed as they did not want the much aniticipated match to be interrupted by the rain.

It was also announced that the tickets would remain the same for the final and those who bought the tickets should not worry.

18 March was going to be rest day, as the second eliminator would be played on 17 March.

The final was going to be played on 19 March, but Samaa TV learnt from the sources that government wants to arrest Imran Khan but PSL was a hurdle.

The government wanted PSL to end as soon as possible, so that they could arrest the former Prime Minister.