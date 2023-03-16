Watch Live
Nadeem Baig comments on the attitude of Pakistani actors

One of Pakistan's top filmmakers is Nadeem Baig. He recently appeared on the programme hosted by Fahad Mustafa.
Web desk Mar 16, 2023
He directed many popular serials in addition to the well-known “Barat Series.” Also, he produced a number of popular films, including “London Nahi Jaunga,” “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.” He also directed “Kuch An Kahi” and “Sinf E Aahan” as well. The Humayun Saeed production company is his main employer.

He talked about the temper outbursts the performers had on set. The cast member who allegedly threw the most tantrums, according to him, was Urwa Hocane. The actor that forgets lines from the script the most frequently is Ahmed Ali Butt. He chose Ahmed Ali Butt’s name from among Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Humayun Saeed.

“Humayun Saeed and Urwa Hocane give a hard time when dancing,” the director said when asked who gives him a tough time while dancing.

He cited Ali Imran, Vasay Chaudhary, and Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar as the writers that spend their time writing the script and are not quick to deliver it.

