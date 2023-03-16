LHC puts a stop to PTI’s Minar-i-Pakistan power show

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday hearing plea against a police operation to arrest deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan barred PTI from holding a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 19 (Sunday).

The LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition and remarked that “PTI should have taken the necessary steps to plan the rally at least 15 days in advance, and the court cannot allow from holding Sunday’s power show as masses are already facing plethora of problems.”

“If PTI does not stop rally on Sunday, I will issue the order,” added Justice Tariq Saleem.

The court also directed PTI leaders and Punjab IGP to solve issues together and bring the heat down.

Earlier, PTI supremo Imran Khan kicking off his election campaign after days of wrangling with the interim Punjab government amid an arrest fiasco, announced a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 19.

In his address from inside the bulletproof vehicle at the Data Darbar Chowk residence, the deposed premier told the PTI stalwarts that he still came out just for the interest of the nation, despite facing serious threats to his life.

Mr Khan also paid tribute to slain PTI stalwart Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, who lost his life during recent clashes between the workers of the former ruling party and law enforcement agencies at Zaman Park.