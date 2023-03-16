Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 16th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 16th March 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 16th March 2023 Recommended IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan PSL Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi set 184 runs target for Islamabad United PCB reschedules PSL Final to 18 March due to weather Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Protests break out in major cities across country against Imran’s possible arrest