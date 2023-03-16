Imran lauds party youths who faced police ‘fascism’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauded the youth of his party who faced, what he called, police ‘fascism’ at Zaman Park.

He was addressing party workers at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Khan said the country is standing at a decisive point and said it has never witnessed such scenes where security forces are coming to arrest one man.

The PTI chief claimed that authorities have only one fear, and that’s Imran Khan coming back to power.

He alleged that the agenda of the incumbent PDM-led government is to hold elections after arresting or disqualifying him.

He questioned Rangers’ deployment against workers of the “largest” political party.

The PTI chief also slammed an alleged online campaign against his wife Bushra Bibi.

He also said people would give a ‘historic’ reception to Nawaz Sharif when he returns.

Ready to talk to anyone

Earlier in the day, the PTI chief claimed he was ready to talk to anyone and take any decision for the country’s sake.

He also tweeted and praised his party workers from Lahore and all over Pakistan, who came to Zaman Park and faced Punjab police while advancing towards his residence.

The Punjab police has suspended arrest operation at Zaman Park till 11am on Friday as per the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).