GB CM denies police fired at Lahore force, lauds Punjab IGP for ‘stating facts’

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid lauded the Punjab police chief for displaying “professionalism” and stating facts, denying that the police force from the province fired at their counterparts in Punjab.

He lamented that the federal government was misstating facts without knowledge of the situation for several days.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday evening, minutes after a similar presser by the top Punjab cop, Khurshid said there were claims that the GB police fired shots from inside and injured people outside.

“There were even talks of applying Article 6,” he claimed, adding the federal government has been trying to create a no-confidence situation in GB for several months.

The CM added that the government was now talking about imposing an emergency there, stressing that if an emergency is imposed, they will not be able to handle the situation.

He said it was alleged that the GB police opened fire on the Punjab police, adding the former was discredited with such false allegations.

“It was a misrepresentation and malicious allegations,” the CM insisted, adding they reserved the right to take legal action against the accusers.

He claimed GB did not deploy security for Imran Khan, adding a Punjab police cop started weeping in front of Imran Khan and prayed for him.

Khurshid claimed the Interior Ministry issued an alert to them that Imran Khan’s life was in danger, adding the region’s police chief was replaced with a lie.

“Imran Khan’s security is our responsibility too,” the GB CM stated, adding they will talk to the federal government if need be.

“GB has been strangled for a year. The government must come to its senses,” Khurshid added.

He said the lives of GB ministers were also in danger, and their security was also inadequate. The CM said they considered it necessary to provide security to Imran Khan.

He denied that GB police is neither present at Zaman Park nor Bani Gala.

Khurshid asked Imran Khan to come to Gilgit-Baltistan where they will protect him. No one’s life is in as much danger as Imran Khan’s is.

Federal govt’s concerns

Meanwhile, the federal government has expressed concern as to why the GB police is still deployed for the security of Zaman Park despite the change of its chief.

The new inspector general of GB police, Dar Ali Khattak, was directed to look into the matter according to law.

According to the federal government, the GB chief minister accompanied the police and took over the security of Zaman Park.

It also claimed that the GB police had pointed their guns at the Islamabad police who came to arrest Imran Khan. They also announced that the Islamabad police officials would be shot at if they entered Imran Khan’s house, the government alleged.

It has instructed the new GB police chief to look into the matter as per the law.

He has also been told by the federal government to take over the responsibilities as soon as possible.

The Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary and the IGP have been told not to obey illegal orders.