Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to battle for survival in eliminator

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on the 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator today, as winner will play Lahore Qalandars for a place in the final whereas loser will go home.

Both teams have the most evenly poised rivalry in the PSL, as they are tied 10-10 in their previous matches.

This season, they won a match each when they came against each other. However, Islamabad United have won three of the five playoff matches against Peshawar Zalmi.

They had also faced each other in 2018 final, when Asif Ali hit Hassan Ali for three sixes in the final moments of the match.

But now Hassan Ali will be playing as Asif Ali’s team-mate, whereas Peshawar Zalmi will be led by national team’s captain Babar Azam.

Co-incidentally, Hassan Ali is the highest wicket taker of this fixture with 28 scalps, whereas Wahab Riaz has picked 25 wickets for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United had also won the 2016 PSL after winning the two playoff matches and the final, so they would be hoping to repeat the feat.